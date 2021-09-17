Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

