Golden Minerals’ (AUMN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.48% from the stock’s current price.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

AUMN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 4,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $77.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

