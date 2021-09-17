Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.48% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of AUMN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.33.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
