Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of AUMN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

