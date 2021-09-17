Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,061,000 after acquiring an additional 433,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,538,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,198,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,610,000 after buying an additional 183,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after buying an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.21. 6,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,311. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60.

