Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Reduced by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $89.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $91.43.

