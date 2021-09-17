Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $544.47 million and approximately $113.15 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00134062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.71 or 0.00765991 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

