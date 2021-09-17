Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 184,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,005 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth $82,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 39,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.32.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

