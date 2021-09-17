Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Trading Up 3%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) shares were up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 72,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 298,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF)

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

