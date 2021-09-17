Goose Finance (EGG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $106,916.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $839,230.43 and $106,916.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00134028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.75 or 0.00767040 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.