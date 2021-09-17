Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD):

9/9/2021 – Goosehead Insurance is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Goosehead Insurance is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Goosehead Insurance is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/31/2021 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Goosehead Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

7/28/2021 – Goosehead Insurance was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “b” rating.

7/23/2021 – Goosehead Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 420.25, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Get Goosehead Insurance Inc alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,437 shares of company stock valued at $39,389,863 over the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.