Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD):
- 9/9/2021 – Goosehead Insurance is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/8/2021 – Goosehead Insurance is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Goosehead Insurance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.
- 7/28/2021 – Goosehead Insurance was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “b” rating.
- 7/23/2021 – Goosehead Insurance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 420.25, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,437 shares of company stock valued at $39,389,863 over the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
