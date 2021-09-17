Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $7,181,288.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,437 shares of company stock worth $39,389,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 412.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.