Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Capitalization Tops $630,721.35

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $630,721.35 and $290,991.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00130086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

