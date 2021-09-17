Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 1,280 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00.

Etsy stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.64 and its 200 day moving average is $195.12. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

