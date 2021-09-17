Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 1,492 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,180. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.