Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price dropped 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 124,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $885.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.27.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $14,699,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $18,340,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $770,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $17,287,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

