Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,287,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 449,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Graco by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,909,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,773,000 after purchasing an additional 219,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.78 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.