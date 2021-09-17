Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,376 ($17.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 30.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,185.53. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.