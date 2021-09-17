Graphlinq Protocol Price Tops $0.0344 on Major Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 81.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00133988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

