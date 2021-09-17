Graphlinq Protocol Price Up 61.2% Over Last Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00134176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.90 or 0.00756045 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

