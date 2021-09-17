Graviocoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $224.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $224.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.00380410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.