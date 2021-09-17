Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.80

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.80 and last traded at C$12.94, with a volume of 112673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$738.18 million and a PE ratio of -123.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. Analysts expect that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.1104599 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

