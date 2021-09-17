Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading Up 0.6%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 8,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 17,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

About Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

