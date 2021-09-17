Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

NYSE GWB opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.