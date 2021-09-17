Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $24,300.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $24,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. 737,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,667. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, reduced their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,006,000 after acquiring an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,521,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Green Dot by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after acquiring an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

