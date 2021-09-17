Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Green Plains worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $646,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Green Plains by 27.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

