Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.80. 25,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

