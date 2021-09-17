Greenleaf Trust Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.61. 11,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,466. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

