Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,701 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.18. 103,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,164. The stock has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

