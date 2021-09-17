Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Linde by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,983. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

