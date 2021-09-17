Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 204.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

