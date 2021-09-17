Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.30.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $210.18 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

