Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

