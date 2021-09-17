Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,417 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. 108,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,970,935. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

