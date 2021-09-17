Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 20.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.06.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,334. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.22. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,239. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

