Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.15

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 770415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $2,563,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,037,514 shares of company stock worth $78,800,283. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

