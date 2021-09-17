Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 177,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.08. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

