Grumpy Finance Trading Up 8.6% This Week (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00129704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00045100 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

