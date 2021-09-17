Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Update

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $23.10. 1,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423. Grupo Simec has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.38.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $762.02 million during the quarter.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.