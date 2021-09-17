Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Update

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $23.10. 1,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423. Grupo Simec has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $762.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

