GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the August 15th total of 273,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:GSAH remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 772,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,224. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

