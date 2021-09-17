Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Stock Price Up 1%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 3,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSHHY)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

