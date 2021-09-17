Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 95.0% over the last three years.

GNTY traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 80,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a market cap of $409.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

