Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,404 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,416,000 after acquiring an additional 242,682 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,361 shares of company stock worth $3,190,158 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

GH stock opened at $126.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

