Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 42.7% in August

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GHSI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,864. Guardion Health Sciences has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.05.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 666.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

