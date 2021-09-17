Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 4,577 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.46 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

