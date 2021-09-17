Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

