Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,245 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $437.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.67 and a 200 day moving average of $355.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.97 and a 1-year high of $450.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

