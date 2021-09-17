Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,245 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CRL opened at $437.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.67 and a 200 day moving average of $355.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.97 and a 1-year high of $450.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.
Charles River Laboratories International Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
