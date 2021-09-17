Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

