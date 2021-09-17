Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Datadog by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $785,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,550,804 shares of company stock worth $199,757,049. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

DDOG stock opened at $144.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

