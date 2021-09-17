Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after buying an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after buying an additional 392,044 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,829,000 after buying an additional 274,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $688,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,303. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $125.48 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

