Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $310,069,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $190,451,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $140,784,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 975.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,526,000 after purchasing an additional 961,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,129,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $101.33.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

